STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police say a man and woman were killed in a shooting in Stockton on Wednesday night.

According to the Stockton Police Department, officers originally responded to an apartment complex along the 500 block of S. Pilgrim Street around 9 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

A 50-year-old man who had been shot was found. Officers were able to find the suspect, 41-year-old Amphone Louprasong, in the apartment complex a short time later.

Officers then discovered a 51-year-old woman who had been shot dead inside of Louprasong’s home.

Investigators believe Louprasong and the woman got into an argument just before he shot her. Louprasong then went down the street and shot the other man. Police don’t know why the other man was shot, as he looks to be completely unrelated.

The other man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Thursday morning, Stockton police announced the man had died from his injuries.

Louprasong is under arrest and facing two counts of homicide.