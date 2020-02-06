SUISUN CITY (CBS13) – Police in Suisun City have recovered a trailer that was stolen with a truck while parked in the city overnight.

On January 26, police received the report of a stolen truck and utility trailer. Then on Sunday, police received the anonymous tip that the trailer was parked in a storage garage unit on Railroad Avenue and was going to be sold that day.

Officers investigated the claim and found video footage showing the trailer being parked in the unit just a couple of days prior. Officers then locked the storage unit and obtained a warrant to go inside. When they were finally able to open the unit, they found the trailer, which was returned to its rightful owner.

There is no word yet on whether the truck was recovered or if the thief was arrested.