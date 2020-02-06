



Searching for the best cycling class options near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cycling class spots around Stockton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for cycling classes.

1. Shine Cycle+Yoga+Barre

photo: shine cycle+yoga+barre/yelp

First on the list is Shine Cycle+Yoga+Barre. Located at 308 Lincoln Center, the yoga, barre class and cycling class spot is the highest-rated cycling class spot in Stockton, boasting five stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp.

2. Sweat

Next up is Sweat, situated at 6355 Pacific Ave. With five stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp, the gym, personal training and cycling class spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Crunch Fitness

Photo: josh a./yelp

Tam O’Shanter’s Crunch Fitness, a location of the chain located at 1155 E. March Lane, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the gym, boot camp and cycling class spot four stars out of 79 reviews.

