Researchers in Canada looked at data on almost 180,000 people from 50 countries and found that people who ate at least an egg a day were no more likely to have high cholesterol, cardiovascular events like heart attacks or strokes and no more likely to die prematurely than people who rarely ate eggs.

That said, you can make eggs unhealthy by adding unhealthy fats, so be careful how you prepare them.

And if you’re at risk of heart disease, talk to your doctor or nutritionist about what they recommend in terms of eggs.