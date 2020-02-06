STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for help in identifying a suspicious driver who has been asking young girls in Stockton to get in his car.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says, on at least two different occasions recently, a man pulled up to two young girls on Sinclair Avenue and asked them to get in. Both incidents happened around the same time and location.

In one of the incidents, detectives say the driver flashed some cash at the girls.

Detectives say the man and car in question were very similar in both incidents. The car is described as a grey or silver sedan, possibly a late-2000s Honda Civic.

Anyone who recognizes the suspicious driver or car is asked to contact detectives at (209) 468-4400.