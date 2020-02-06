



Police have arrested two people in connection with the fatal Wednesday shooting in Roseville that killed one person and left another with non-life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday around 2:30 p.m., a 911 caller says they heard arguing at the Vineyard Gate Apartments, then shots fired around 2:30 p.m., say police. Officers arrived at the scene and, following their investigation, arrested Britany Holton, the woman who allegedly pulled the trigger. She was booked into the South Placer Jail on charges of murder. A second suspect, Jordan Townsend, has been arrested and booked into the South Placer Jail on charges of human trafficking. Police have not said how he was involved in the incident.

Police say they found one of the victims of the shooting a few miles away, dead in a car outside of the Sacramento Metro Fire station on Roseville Road. The second victim was at the hospital when they were identified as being a victim of the shooting.

“What I could see was a female yelling on a phone that someone got shot and a male kind of running around the car — frantic,” said Miranda Orr, who was working at the Sprint Store on Antelope Road when the shooting happened.

Police said there are multiple witnesses at the apartment complex. Detectives questioned them as well as the victim at the hospital Wednesday evening.

The names of the victims have not been released.