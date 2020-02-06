ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A Roseville smoke shop owner has been arrested after deputies allegedly caught him selling vape and tobacco products to minors.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says detectives had gotten tips recently that the Affordable Smoke Shop on Harding Boulevard had been selling products to underage patrons.

With the help of the Roseville Police Department, a sting was set up over the weekend.

Deputies say they used a 17-year-old decoy to buy a vaping device. As deputies continued their surveillance, they also saw more than 20 young adults and minors go in and out of the shop.

The smoke shop owner, 47-year-old Tony Kako, was arrested.

Kako is facing charges of providing tobacco products to a minor. Due to a glass pipe and vial of methamphetamine also being found in the shop, Kako is also facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.