



The Rolling Stones are returning to California this spring.

The legendary British rock band will kick off their “No Filter” tour to SDCCU Stadium on May 8, the band announced Thursday. Pre-sale tickets for the show are slated to go on sale on February 12 at 10 a.m., local time. You’ll need to register on the band’s website in order to receive the pre-order code, which will be sent out on February 11 at 11 a.m. EST. The window for pre-sale tickets closes at 10 p.m. local time on February 13.

San Diego is the Stones’ only California date during the 15-city United States/Canada tour.

Tour stops also include cities such as Nashville, Vancouver, Dallas, Detroit, and Tampa. The Stones’ tongue and lips logo could be seen in various cities hosting the band.

Here are the Stones’ full “No Filter” tour dates:

MAY ’20

8 – SDCCU Stadium SAN DIEGO, CA

12 – BC Place VANCOUVER, BC

16 – U.S. Bank Stadium MINNEAPOLIS, MN

20 – Nissan Stadium NASHVILLE, TN

24 – Circuit of The Americas AUSTIN, TX

29 – Cotton Bowl Stadium DALLAS, TX

JUNE ’20

6 – New Era Field BUFFALO, NY

10 – Ford Field DETROIT, MI

14 – Cardinal Stadium LOUISVILLE, KY

19 – FirstEnergy Stadium CLEVELAND, OH

23 Heinz Field PITTSBURGH, PA

27 The Dome at America’s Center ST. LOUIS, MO

JULY ’20

1 – Bank of America Stadium CHARLOTTE, NC

5 – Raymond James Stadium TAMPA, FL

9 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium ATLANTA, GA