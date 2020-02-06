



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A simple walk outside isn’t the same anymore for Gabriella Cervantes and her family, not after police say a man sexually assaulted one of her neighbors at knifepoint.

“I think I might have saw him right around this area… I called police this morning,” said Cervantes.

It happened in the Mansion Flats neighborhood of Sacramento near 14th Street and G Street.

“Every time we leave the house we leave in pairs, whether it’s me or my girlfriend and daughters together. Nobody is allowed to come outside by themselves anymore, “said Cervantes’ boyfriend Angel Vargas.”Everybody is in shock. We can’t even believe it. I don’t know who it is but my heart goes out to them. I can’t imagine being in that position.”

Sacramento Police spokesperson Officer Karl Chan says the concern is understandable and that detectives have been meeting with the victim to nail down specifics. They believe someone in the area may have seen the suspect who’s described as a black male in his late 20’s to early 30’s. He’s approximately 5’9″ and heavyset and was wearing a black beanie, black hooded sweatshirt with red lettering and black jeans.

“So far we’ve done a canvass and we’ve done a thorough process with our crime scene investigators. It’s a huge priority for us,” said Chan.

CBS13 saw detectives getting surveillance video from a nearby convenience store, and neighbors are taking their own precautions. Alli Thill has her dog walking with her and just bought some pepper spray.

“I can’t even imagine it happening here, because this is such a calm neighborhood,” said Thill.