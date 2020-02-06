Menu
Question of the Day Pt. 2
Tina wants to know, what trend are you still trying to figure out?
5 hours ago
Be AK Couture By Anastasia
Ashley was shopping at Be AK Couture with more on how the owner is opening a new store in Downtown Artist's Loft!
5 hours ago
Meet Steady Eddie
Jordan Segundo was at Sutter Surgical Hospital with a Mako Robotic-Arm named Steady Eddie.
5 hours ago
Trivia Toast Pt. 2
Court is testing the hosts’ knowledge of female athletes!
5 hours ago
What The Kids Are Doing
Today we experimented with TikTok. Follow the Good Day TikTok account @gooddaysac and tag us in a duet for a chance to be featured on the show!
5 hours ago
Latest
Thursday's Show Info (2/6/20)
Wednesday's Show Info (2/5/20)
Tuesday's Show Info (2/4/20)
Monday's Show Info (2/3/20)
Sunday's Show Info (2/2/20)
Lucy Hale Says ‘Riverdale’ Spinoff Series ‘Katy Keene’ Will Leave Fans Feeling ‘Inspired’
February 6, 2020 at 2:33 pm
Filed Under:
celebrities
,
katy keene
,
Lucy Hale
,
News
,
People Magazine
,
peoplenow
,
Riverdale
,
tv
‘Katy Keene’ premieres Feb. 6th at 8 p.m. ET on The CW