LODI (CBS13) — A police bust in Lodi uncovered drugs, guns, cash, and ended with a 19-year-old in handcuffs, authorities said.

The Manteca Police Department served a search warrant Feb. 6 on the 100 block of S. Stockton Street in Lodi.

Officers discovered more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 10 grams of cocaine, nearly 130 grams of marijuana, scales, cash, an AR-15 rifle and other weapons.

Police said Tony Lopez, 19, was booked on drug and gun charges.

Although the house was in Lodi, the bust was made by the Manteca PD Street Crimes Unit.