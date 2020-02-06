Menu
J-Lo Backup Dancer Pt. 2
One of J-Lo’s Backup Dancers was in the studio to share his Super Bowl Half-time performance experience and show us hisdance moves!
22 minutes ago
J-Lo Backup Dancer
One of J-Lo’s Backup Dancers was in the studio to share his Super Bowl Half-time performance experience.
31 minutes ago
99 Cent Store V-Day
Lori Wallace was checking out the 99-Cent Store with how to shop for Valentine’s Day on a budget.
36 minutes ago
Relationship Rescue
Relationship expert, Joey Garcia was in the studio to give us some advice on love.
37 minutes ago
Donation Drive
Ashley Williams was at Green Valley Elementary School with how donating toiletries can help the homeless.
40 minutes ago
How “Katy Keene” Differs From “Riverdale”
February 6, 2020 at 7:40 am
Lucy Hale & Ashleigh Murray reveal what fans can expect from the new CW series!