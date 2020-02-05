VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A man is under arrest after police say he broke into a Vacaville Taco Bell early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at the restaurant along the 100 block of Peabody Road.

Vacaville police say an alert citizen who was going out on his early morning coffee run saw a man trying to break into the restaurant. The man was able to get in by throwing a softball-sized rock at the drive-thru window, smashing it.

It appears the man then went to make himself a late night snack, as officers say the freezers and refrigerators of the restaurant were rifled through.

The eatery was then surrounded. A police K9 then barked to let the man know they were there, prompting him to try and get out through the back of the place – but officers were waiting for him.

The man, identified as 28-year-old Vacaville resident Franky Cordero, is now facing burglary and vandalism charges. Police say there was an extensive mess left by the man inside the restaurant, forcing the place to delay their opening on Wednesday.