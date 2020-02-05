ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Two people were shot in Roseville on Wednesday afternoon, and a female suspect has been detained, Roseville police said.

Police say they received a call about a disturbance involving multiple people and multiple gunshots at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Vineyard Road around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Officers found one person with a gunshot wound to the leg at the apartment complex. The person has been transported to an area hospital. Police say witnesses reported several people left the scene after the shooting.

Police are also investigating a scene in Sacramento County in the 5800 block of Roseville Road where the second victim was reportedly found dead in a white car outside the Sacramento Metro Fire station.

CBS13 saw a woman slumped over inside the car on the passenger side. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene along Roseville Road and placed a board to shield her body.

Authorities were also interviewing a young woman on Roseville Road who is believed to have been driving the car the woman was in.

The relationship between all of the involved parties is unknown at this time, and the identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Roseville police said there will be a traffic impact on Vineyard Road during the investigation. They say there is not a danger to the community at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.