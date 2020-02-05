LIVE OAK (CBS13) — A school nurse was honored on Wednesday after saving the life of a teenage girl who went into cardiac arrest in the classroom.

Kathy Papa, a nurse at Live Oak High School, found 14-year-old Annalese Contreras slumped over in her desk, not breathing and without a pulse.

Kathy then jumped into action, calling 911 and starting CPR.

“Only because of my training, I’ve been an acute care nurse for 27 years and worked ICU for 10, been a surgical nurse for 10 years… I knew exactly what had happened,” Papa said.

She received a “Heartsaver Hero Award” from the American Heart Association on Wednesday. Thanks to her, Annalese is now recovering at home.