STOCKTON (CBS13) – Detectives say they have served search warrants in four different areas across California and Washington State in connection to the Kristen Smart case.

Smart was a 19-year-old freshman at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo when she disappeared in 1996. She was last seen leaving a party off-campus.

Wednesday morning, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced that it had served search warrants for evidence at four separate locations. The locations were in two locations San Luis Obispo County, one in Los Angeles County and another in Washington.

FBI questions Paul Flores in case of Kristin Smart missing since May 1996. Was in squad car for 2 hours but released. Ran into his house and said nothing to reporters pic.twitter.com/g9l2N8WYH6 — Dave Lopez (@cbsladavelopez) February 5, 2020

The sheriff’s office noted that the warrants were limited in scope. Authorities are releasing no other information about what was being targeted at this point in the investigation.

Interest in Smart’s disappearance has resurged after her mother, Denise, said recently she was contacted by the FBI and told to “be ready” for a possible update in the case.

In late January, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office acknowledged that, since 2011, there has been 18 search warrants served along with a complete re-examination of all the physical evidence already seized in connection to the case.