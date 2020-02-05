AUBURN (CBS13) – A man is under arrest after deputies say they found a loaded gun, drugs and brass knuckles in his car after a traffic stop in Auburn.

The incident happened on Friday. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over a car with an expired registration sticker on Bowman Road that evening.

When the deputy went up to talk with the driver, he noticed a gun on the driver’s side floorboard.

Further, the deputy found that the driver – identified as 40-year-old Rancho Cordova resident Christopher McCord – had methamphetamine and a set of brass knuckles in his pockets.

After being taken to the Auburn Jail, deputies discovered meth in his sock.

McCord is now facing charges of possessing meth while armed, possession of metal knuckles, possession of a loaded firearm in public and bringing controlled substances into a jail.