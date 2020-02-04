



DAVIS (CBS13) — A Davis art gallery is offering a reward to catch the person who defaced an outdoor sculpture.

The “While Light Madonna” sculpture outside Pence Art Gallery had its head knocked off last week. The owners say they were targeted in the middle of the night.

This crime marks the third time the gallery has been hit by vandals.

“We believe that someone came into our courtyard and smashed it possible with a baseball bat….the head was completely taken off,” Natalie Nelson, Pence Gallery Director, said.

The owners are now looking into ways to fix the sculpture.

A $1,000 reward is being offered to track down the person responsible.