



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A group of homeless people is suing the city of Sacramento in federal court over a porta-potty.

According to the federal lawsuit, police officers removed a porta-potty that had been placed near a homeless camp north of Downtown. The suit claims the move endangered public health and deprived homeless people of their dignity and right to privacy.

The lawsuit seeks class-action status for 30 people living at the site.

On Tuesday, city leaders voted to install a Portland Loo in Cesar Chavez Park, across from City Hall. The Sacramento City Council approved a plan to install a standalone public restroom, giving homeless people an alternative to going in the street.

Business owners in that area have been asking for it.

The new lavatory will cost around $300,000 and could be operational by this fall.