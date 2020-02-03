LODI (CBS13) – A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Lodi on Sunday, police say.

The incident happened along the 800 block of W. Lodi Avenue just after 6 p.m. Exactly what led up to the man being struck is unclear, but when officers arrived at the scene he was unresponsive.

Medics soon declared the man dead at the scene.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle that struck the man stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have been factors in the crash, investigators say.

The name of the man has not been released at this point, but police say he was 59 years old.