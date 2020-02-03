Menu
Super Sunday NFL Trivia Pt. 4
Kevin Hernandez is at Public House Downtown’s annual viewing party playing NFL trivia with local fans.
14 hours ago
Frito-Lay Snacks Drop-Off
You can't watch the game without some snacks so we tested out the brand new Cheetos popcorn and more!
14 hours ago
49er’s Game-Day Style
Sabrina Silva was in Elk Grove with a house full of Niner fans that are beyond ready for the team to bring home the win.
15 hours ago
Port City Sports Bar & Grill
Port City Sports Bar & Grill is having all you can eat menu with music, & more. Alan Sanchez was live with a preview of the event.
15 hours ago
Corti Brothers Game-day Essentials Pt. 2
Shop local for all your game day essentials with Corti Brothers. They stopped by the Good Day studio with a menu that’ll impress your guests.
15 hours ago
Monday's Show Info (2/3/20)
Sunday's Show Info (2/2/20)
Saturday's Show Info (2/1/20)
Friday's Show Info (1/31/20)
Thursday's Show Info (1/30/20)
February 3, 2020 at 12:00 am