TRUCKEE (CBS13) – The high country is waking up to chain controls on Monday as a minor system moves through the region.

Overnight lows in the valley have dropped precipitously since compared the last week. According to the National Weather Service, the coldest temperatures were expected Monday night – where Valley lows could dip between to upper 20s to mid 30s.

Morning temperatures will be on the cold side this morning through Wednesday. The Valley will see some spots below freezing, particularly wind sheltered areas south of I-80. #cawx pic.twitter.com/Ekk6d81Add — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 3, 2020

While the valley was largely spared any precipitation from this system, the Sierra is seeing some snow sticking.

Chain controls are in effect for almost all Sierra highways on Monday morning:

Interstate 80: Westbound from Truckee to Rainbow, eastbound from Kingvale to Truckee. Highway 50: Three miles east of Kyburz to Meyers. Highway 89: Southbound from Tahoma to Truckee (R1) and Ebrights to Sugar Pine (R2), northbound from Little Truckee Summit to Sierraville.

Only Highway 267 has no restrictions as of 7 a.m. on Monday.