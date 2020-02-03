



Looking for a mouthwatering Mexican meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mexican spots around Stockton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots.

This is an ideal time to duck in to the latest hotspots, since consumer spending at restaurants tends to increase in January in the Stockton area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more reviews. Estimated daily customers per business at Stockton-area restaurants last year rose by 15% in January over the month before.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Xochimilco Cafe

photo: jeff w./yelp

First on the list is Xochimilco Cafe. Located at 36 S. San Joaquin St. downtown, the Mexican spot is the highest-rated Mexican restaurant in Stockton, boasting four stars out of 260 reviews on Yelp.

2. El Frutal

photo: greg a./yelp

Next up is Tam O’Shanter’s El Frutal, situated at 1101 E. March Lane. With 4.5 stars out of 173 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican spot, which offers ice cream, frozen yogurt and desserts, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Tacos La Palmita

Photo: melissa v./Yelp

Tacos La Palmita, located at 6393 Pacific Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the food truck, which offers tacos and more, 4.5 stars out of 91 reviews.

4. Taqueria Chapala

photo: joshua m./yelp

Taqueria Chapala, a Mexican spot in Gleason Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 64 Yelp reviews. Head over to 205 S. Fresno St. to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.