STOCKTON (CBS13) — One woman is behind bars in Stockton after she kicked a police officer, authorities said.

This incident happened Saturday night on William Moss Boulevard in the city’s Seaport District.

Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle there. When they arrived on the scene, they tried to question Tyeesha Martin, 34, but that’s when they say, she kicked an officer and had to be restrained.

Martin was booked on multiple charges, including battery on an officer.