Bacchus House
California Family Fitness Super Sunday Run
Super Bowl LIV
Freedom Point Roseville Coffeebar
Find a Dick’s Near You!
DICK’S Sporting Goods
Round Table Pizza
1004 E. Bidwell St.
Folsom
916.984.7500
https://bacchushousebistro.com/
California Family Fitness Super Sunday Run
8 a.m. – Pee Wee 40-yard dash; 8:30 a.m. 5K
Hornet Stadium at CSUS
$50 for day-of registration
Super Bowl LIV
San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday, 2/2 at 3:30pm
Freedom Point Roseville Coffeebar
4180 Thrive Drive, Suite 100
Roseville, California 95678
(916) 252-9696
Find a Dick’s Near You!
Dick’s Sporting Goods
http://www.dickssportinggoods.com
Stanford Ranch Crossing
6740 Stanford Ranch Rd Roseville, CA 95678
Check online for Store Hours
Round Table Pizza
Find a Location Near You!
http://www.roundtablepizza.com
GREAT Big Game offer – 15% Off your entire order with code 15GAME.