STOCKTON (CBS13) — Three men were arrested in connection with a robbery that happened in the driveway of a Stockton home on Friday.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said they received reports Friday evening of a woman and her teenaged son being robbed in the 5400 block of E. Marsh Street as they returned home from dinner.

Three suspects, one of which had a firearm, approached the woman’s car as she pulled into her driveway, authorities said. The woman gave the suspects her wallet, and then they left in a vehicle.

Deputies alerted the Stockton Police Department and learned of a similar crime police were investigating.

Both agencies set out looking for a suspect vehicle. Stockton PD located the suspects and attempted to pull them over, but the suspects drove away and a pursuit was initiated.

Police said a firearm was thrown from the vehicle during the chase. Officers were able to locate the firearm and take the suspects into custody shortly later. Arrested were Anthony Espinoza, 19, Marcus Cobb, 21, and Daniel Eastern 21.

Marcus Cobb 21yo- San Joaquin Sheriffs (credit: San Joaquin Sheriff)

Anthony Espinoza, 19yo- San Joaquin Sheriff (credit: San Joaquin Sheriff)

Daniel Eastern 21yo- San Joaquin Sheriff (credit: San Joaquin Sheriff)

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said they are adding charges to Stockton PD’s case for crimes that occurred in deputies’ jurisdiction.