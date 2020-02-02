SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 58-year-old man is dead after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing in Sacramento on Sunday, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol North Sacramento said the crash happened at around 9:22 a.m. in the area of State Route 51 southbound near Marconi Avenue.

The motorcyclist, 58, of Sacramento, was riding a 2005 Harley Davidson Heritage soft-tail motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he lost control and collided with a guard rail along the shoulder of SR-51.

CHP said the driver was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead at approximately 9:53 a.m., CHP said.

No further information has been released at this time.