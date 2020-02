DUBLIN (CBS13) — Inmates at the Santa Rita Jail who wanted to have a Super Bowl party of their own just got busted.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office confiscated hundreds of gallons of fruit and juice used to make prison wine.

Officials say they see smaller batches from time to time, but this large amount of booze-making ingredients was for the Super Bowl.

Officials say they’re glad deputies were able to intercept it.