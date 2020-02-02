SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — Authorities said a man drowned overnight after falling overboard into the water near Nurse Slough in Suisun City.

The Suisun City Fire Department said units responded just before 12:30 a.m. to the area to search for the victim. The Suisun City Police Department, Fire Protection District, Department of Fish and Wildlife, and Coast Guard also responded.

The fire department said they stayed on the scene until about 5:45 a.m. The victim was not found.

Officials said it is believed the man drowned and the Coast Guard, along with the Solano County Sheriff’s Dive Team, will work to recover the body.

No further information has been released.