MANTECA (CBS13) — A car was engulfed in flames while in the driveway of a Manteca home on Thursday night.

Manteca police said the incident happened on Bermuda Lane.

Officers safely escorted people out of the home, which was not affected by the fire. The Manteca Fire Department responded and put out the flames.

No one was injured and no homes were damaged.

Investigators say it appears to be a case of arson.

No further information has been released.