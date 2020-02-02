SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Bold thieves were caught on tape grabbing a catalytic converter off of a parked Prius in a South Sacramento driveway on Saturday.

Now, the victim is asking for help in getting his car part returned.

“We’re mad,” Steven Henderson said. “You start it up now and it sounds like a motorcycle.”

Henderson said the theft happened while he and his family were sleeping in the middle of the night.

Thankfully, the family had surveillance video cameras rolling when the crime was happening.

In the video, you can see the suspects walk up to his house, jack up the car and use a device to remove the converter. They were gone in minutes.

“They came in the driveway and they just stole my catalytic converter off my car,” Henderson said. “I’m shocked this happened at my house.”

In the last week, there were 16 converter thefts in the Sacramento area, police said. Officers are suggesting car owners get a catalytic protector, although nothing is completely theft-proof.