WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect is in custody after leading police on a chase and crashing in West Sacramento, authorities said.

The Sacramento Police Department said the suspect was located in a stolen car on Saturday afternoon in the area of W El Camino Avenue and Truxel Road in North Sacramento.

The suspect drove away as officers attempted a traffic stop and a pursuit was initiated into West Sacramento along Sacramento Avenue.

Police said the vehicle eventually came to a stop due to a crash and flat tire.

The unidentified suspect tried to get away on foot but was detained.

No further information has been released at this time.