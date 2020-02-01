Christa Ginsberg

Keto Cravings, Owner

http://www.ketocravings.com

Bubbles & Brews Dinner

2/14/2020 (6pm-9:30pm), with two separate seating’s (6-7:30pm) and (8-9:30pm)

5540 Douglas Blvd., Suite 140 & 150, Granite Bay, California

$65 a person (Each person needs a ticket)

https://bit.ly/2RqrDmM (Ticket Link)

http://www.newglorybeer.com (Our website)

Free Museum Day

Saturday, February 1st 10:00AM-5:00PM (last entry for visitors will be at 4:00PM)

Powerhouse Science Center 3615 Auburn Boulevard Sacramento, CA 95821

FREE

http://www.powerhousesc.org

“Shine With Purpose Kindness Project”

2/1 8:30-11:30

6302 Del Oro Rd., Granite Bay Ca 95746

just donations socks, books, school supplies of any kind

https://shinewithpurpose.today/

Bird and Bug Bonanza

Saturday, February 1, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Roseville Utility Exploration Center, 1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd., Roseville

COST-FREE

http://www.roseville.ca.us/familyfun

Thrive, Free Car Wash

Feb. 1st, 2020 – starting at 8:30am

890 Glenn Drive, Folsom

COST: FREE

Magnet Fishing Derby

Elk Grove Regional Park

9950 Elk Grove Florin, Elk Grove, California 95624

Saturday, February 1st : 10am-12pm

Registration is CLOSED

FREE to watch

yourcsd.com/magnetfishing

https://www.facebook.com/events/477106623007633/

Sacramento Children’s Museum

2701 Prospect Park Drive in Rancho Cordova

Museum of Medical History

5380 Elvas Avenue, Sacramento

The Beauty of Paint Art Studio

530.218.7552

https://www.thebeautyofpaint.com/store/c1/Featured_Products.html

