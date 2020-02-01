Christa Ginsberg
Keto Cravings, Owner
http://www.ketocravings.com
Bubbles & Brews Dinner
2/14/2020 (6pm-9:30pm), with two separate seating’s (6-7:30pm) and (8-9:30pm)
5540 Douglas Blvd., Suite 140 & 150, Granite Bay, California
$65 a person (Each person needs a ticket)
https://bit.ly/2RqrDmM (Ticket Link)
http://www.newglorybeer.com (Our website)
Free Museum Day
Saturday, February 1st 10:00AM-5:00PM (last entry for visitors will be at 4:00PM)
Powerhouse Science Center 3615 Auburn Boulevard Sacramento, CA 95821
FREE
http://www.powerhousesc.org
“Shine With Purpose Kindness Project”
2/1 8:30-11:30
6302 Del Oro Rd., Granite Bay Ca 95746
just donations socks, books, school supplies of any kind
https://shinewithpurpose.today/
Bird and Bug Bonanza
Saturday, February 1, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Roseville Utility Exploration Center, 1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd., Roseville
COST-FREE
http://www.roseville.ca.us/familyfun
Thrive, Free Car Wash
Feb. 1st, 2020 – starting at 8:30am
890 Glenn Drive, Folsom
COST: FREE
Magnet Fishing Derby
Elk Grove Regional Park
9950 Elk Grove Florin, Elk Grove, California 95624
Saturday, February 1st : 10am-12pm
Registration is CLOSED
FREE to watch
yourcsd.com/magnetfishing
https://www.facebook.com/events/477106623007633/
Sacramento Children’s Museum
2701 Prospect Park Drive in Rancho Cordova
Museum of Medical History
5380 Elvas Avenue, Sacramento
The Beauty of Paint Art Studio
530.218.7552
https://www.thebeautyofpaint.com/store/c1/Featured_Products.html
7-Eleven
http://www.7-eleven.com
Blaze Pizza
http://www.blazepizza.com