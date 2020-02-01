ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car while walking in a crosswalk, authorities said.

The Roseville Police Department said the collision happened at around 3 p.m. on Saturday along Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard just north of Blue Oaks Boulevard.

Authorities said a 23-year-old woman was driving and struck the 34-year-old victim who was in the crosswalk.

Police said there is no indication of a DUI and the driver remained on the scene to cooperate with officers.

Officials closed down the roadways but reopened them at around 9:20 p.m.

No further information has been released at this time.