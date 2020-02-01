ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Authorities are asking the public for help in tracking down a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Roseville on Friday night.

Roseville police say the driver hit someone crossing the street on Riverside Avenue, just north of Cirby Way.

The 60-year-old victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for what police described as life-threatening injuries. His identity has not yet been released.

The suspect vehicle was captured by nearby cameras and is described as a white early 2000s Subaru Legacy station wagon or similar, police said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle or its owner is asked to contact Roseville PD at 916-774-5000.