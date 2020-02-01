CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — A 25-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection to two burglaries that happened at Valley Springs businesses, authorities said.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said a search warrant was served Wednesday morning in the Castle Rock Mobile Home Park as a result of an ongoing identity theft investigation in Calaveras and Stanislaus counties.

Investigators located evidence linking Joseph Robert Westbrook, 25, of Valley Springs, to at least two burglaries that happened in the area — one at Senders Hardware on Jan. 14, and another at The Laundry Mart on Oct. 14 of last year.

Over 44 grams of methamphetamine, 3 methamphetamine pipes and 13 Xanax pills without a prescription were seized during the search warrant, authorities said.

Westbrook was arrested and booked into the county jail, where he is being held on a $110,000 bail.

Deputies said multiple other items of evidence are being processed and evaluated and the investigation remains ongoing.

The aforementioned identity theft investigation is regarding identity theft and the fraudulent use of identity to obtain goods or services at seven separate locations in Calaveras and Stanislaus counties, deputies said. It is unknown if Westbrook is connected to those incidents.