SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A coroner has identified a man who died after being hit by a big rig while walking on the highway in South Sacramento this week.

Chad Fournier, 39, was confirmed by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as the victim of the deadly crash that happened Thursday night along the northbound lanes of Highway 99 near 47th Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol said a 2016 Freightliner was traveling at about 55 miles per hour when Fournier ran from the right shoulder of the highway into the number four lane causing the collision.

Drugs and alcohol weren’t factors in the incident, authorities said. CHP said the fatal crash closed multiple northbound lanes of the highway for about two hours.