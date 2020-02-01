CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — A Citrus Heights standoff that placed a neighborhood on lockdown has ended with an arrest, authorities said.

Thank you for your patience. We have taken him into custody safely. We will open the roads shortly! #LaLunaStandoff — Citrus Heights PD (@citrusheightspd) February 2, 2020

The Citrus Heights Police Department said they got calls about an assault Saturday morning at around 9 near Sperry Drive and La Luna Court.

One man attacked another over an animal dispute and had a firearm, authorities said. The suspect then barricaded himself inside the home. The other individual suffered minor injuries.

SWAT was called on the scene to assist in getting the unidentified suspect into custody.

No further information has been released at this time.

More details to follow.