CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — A 21-year-old Valley Springs man is being accused of engaging in sexual acts with a 13-year-old child, authorities said.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said they received a tip Thursday night regarding Tanner Lee Harrison, 21, of Valley Springs, engaging in the acts.

Detectives said they learned that Harrison and the victim met through social media. Although Harrison knew the victim’s age, he convinced the child to meet with him in the early hours of Friday morning in a rural area of Valley Springs to engage in sexual activities.

Authorities arrested Harrison later on at his home in Valley Springs and is being held in the Calaveras County Jail on $150,000 bail.

Harrison is being charged with several crimes related to illegal sexual acts with a child under 14.