Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top jewelry spots around Stockton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for jewelry.

1. Leo’s Jewelers

First on the list is Leo’s Jewelers. Located at 6360 Pacific Ave., Suite 5 in Anderson, the jewelry, jewelry repair and watch repair spot is the highest-rated jewelry spot in Stockton, boasting five stars out of 72 reviews on Yelp.

2. Devons Jewelers

Next up is Devons Jewelers, situated at 220 Lincoln Center. With five stars out of 47 reviews on Yelp, the jewelry and jewelry repair spot, offering watches and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Milestonz Jewelers

Weberstown’s Milestonz Jewelers, located at 4663 Pacific Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the jewelry spot four stars out of 14 reviews.

4. Pecks Jewelers

Pecks Jewelers, a jewelry, jewelry repair and watch repair spot in Swain Oaks, is another go-to, with four stars out of 27 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5759 Pacific Ave., Suite B 115 to see for yourself.

