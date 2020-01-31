



CHP officers have arrested the final suspect wanted for the Christmas Day theft of a moving truck hauling the property of three active military families.

The families were in the middle of active duty relocations when the 53-foot trailer was stolen in Stockton along with property valued with more than In total, more than $100,000, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Stockton division.

A few days later, investigators found the big rig in Manteca. That same day, investigators identified one suspect as Michael Travis Forward and a search warrant was issued for his Livingston home. Inside the home, officers found about 90 percent of the stolen property, officers say. He was arrested on New Year’s Eve while allegedly in possession of a stolen Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

On January 22, a second suspect, Anthony John Cruz of Hayward, was arrested in San Lorenzo and booked on a no-bail warrant out of Alameda County, a $900,000 warrant out of Stockton, and charges related to the theft of the families’ property, according to the CHP. They say 14 firearms stolen from the trailer have still not been recovered.

