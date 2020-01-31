SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A bill that would allow tens of thousands of parolees in California to register to vote has passed on the assembly floor.

Assembly Bill 646, authored by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty, would remove existing prohibitions denying parolees the chance to vote.

Now headed to the Senate, AB 646 would allow nearly 50,000 California felons to register to vote if passed into law.

Major provisions that would come along with AB 646 are: