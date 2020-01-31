SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A bill that would allow tens of thousands of parolees in California to register to vote has passed on the assembly floor.
Assembly Bill 646, authored by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty, would remove existing prohibitions denying parolees the chance to vote.
Now headed to the Senate, AB 646 would allow nearly 50,000 California felons to register to vote if passed into law.
Major provisions that would come along with AB 646 are:
- Deletes provisions of law that prohibit a person who is on parole for the conviction of a felony from voting, registering to vote, or pre-registering to vote and instead, allows a parolee to pre-register, register, and vote.
- Requires the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) to provide each person on parole under its jurisdiction, upon request at any time, information from the Secretary of State (SOS) regarding voting rights for persons with a criminal history.
- Provides that the provisions of this bill are operative only if ACA 6 (McCarty) of the current legislative session is approved by the voters.