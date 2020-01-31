Menu
Question of the Day Pt. 2 / Friday Dance Party
Courtney wants to know, what number squares do you pick in the office pool? And The hosts are dancing into the weekend!
4 hours ago
Pup Cup 2020 Pt. 9
The Animal Rescue of Tracy and Kate's Rescue team up for the Good Day Pup Cup!!! It’s time for some MVP (Most Valuable Puppy) Awards!!!!
4 hours ago
Sac Kings Banners
In an effort to show their pride for the Sacramento Kings and honor the team's 35 years in Sacramento, the Midtown Association will install 37 banners along J Street next week. Dan Mitchinson is learning more.
4 hours ago
Trivia Toast Pt. 2
Court is testing the hosts’ knowledge of some more random trivia!
4 hours ago
Pup Cup 2020 Pt. 8
The Animal Rescue of Tracy and Kate's Rescue team up for the Good Day Pup Cup!!! Team Howl and Team Growl are competing fiercely for the cuteness title!
4 hours ago
Latest
Friday's Show Info (1/31/20)
Thursday's Show Info (1/30/20)
Wednesday's Show Info (1/29/20)
Tuesday's Show Info (1/28/20)
Monday's Show Info (1/27/20)
Lucy Hale Says She “Loves Being Single,” And Her Thoughts On Her Dating History Are So Relatable
January 31, 2020 at 12:25 pm
That won't stop her from swiping right on John Mayer.