LODI (CBS13) — A 51-year old woman was arrested after complaints of prostitution at a massage parlor in Lodi on Friday, authorities said.

The Lodi Police Department said they responded on Friday to the Angel Relax Center located on the 1100 block of W Kettleman Lane.

Officers located the woman on the scene and arrested her.

Lodi PD said victim witness services to provide resources to the woman, but she declined any assistance.

Officers said it is unknown if the incident is related to human trafficking.

The department said the unnamed woman was charged with prostitution.