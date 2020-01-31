LINCOLN (CBS13) — A parolee-at-large has been arrested after standoff with police at a residence in Lincoln on Thursday, authorities said.

The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched at around 2:30 in the afternoon to a home on the 200 block of E. 8th Street.

Christopher Langley, 43, was identified as a suspect on the scene. Langley was a parolee-at-large and was wanted on a no-bail felony warrant, police said.

Lincoln PD said officers and Langley engaged in a lengthy standoff. Officers were eventually able to enter the residence and place Langley under arrest for the prior felony warrant and new charges of resisting arrest and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger.

Langley was booked into the South Placer Jail.