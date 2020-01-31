WOODLAND (CBS13) – One person was taken to the hospital with third-degree burns after a house fire in Woodland overnight.

Just after midnight, firefighters were called out to a residence on East Street and County Road 25a on reports of a fire at a residence. When they arrived, firefighters found a fire in just one room of the home. An oxygen tank in the room had exploded, which could have accelerated the spread of the flames, according to a Woodland Fire Department statement.

One person was taken to UC Davis Medical Center with third-degree burns on their facial area.

A caretaker at the home was instrumental in getting the victim out safely and preventing further spread of the fire, firefighters say.