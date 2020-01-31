FAIR OAKS (CBS13) – The man who was hit and killed by a vehicle while he was lying in the road last week has been identified as 27-year-old Sebastian Scott Erickson.

The California Highway Patrol said the incident happened on January 24 at approximately 10:36 p.m. in front of Players Pub, which is along Fair Oaks Boulevard, just west of Sunrise Boulevard. Witnesses told officers Erickson was drunk and asked to leave the bar. After he left the bar, he laid down in the right lane of westbound Fair Oaks Boulevard, according to the CHP. That’s when he was run over by a vehicle moving at around 35-40 miles per hour.

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan. It kept driving and still has not been found.

CHP said there are no indications that this was a suicide.