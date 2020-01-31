WOODLAND (CBS13) — A 19-year-old woman was sentenced to 10 years of probation after being after pleading no contest to charges stemming from a wrong-way head-on DUI crash that injured two others.

The Yolo County District Attorney’s Office said Brooklyn Johnson, 19, of Woodland, was also ordered to pay over $2.5 million in restitution for the other driver’s injuries.

The crash happened at around 4:20 a.m. on Oct. 19, 2018, along Interstate 5 just north of Woodland.

Authorities said witnesses reported Johnson driving erratically with sparks coming from a tire on the vehicle she was driving. Johnson crashed head-on with another vehicle leaving her passenger unconscious with severe injuries and the other driver with severe injuries.

Blood analysis showed Johnson had Marijuana in her system, officials said.

District Attorney Jeff Reisig stated: “This is an unfortunate reminder that consuming drugs is just as dangerous as alcohol when getting behind the wheel. Our office is firmly committed to education, prevention, and enforcement of DUI related offenses.”