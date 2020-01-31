SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A crash involving multiple vehicles on southbound Interstate 5 at Richards Boulevard is causing major delays.
One lane is blocked. Injuries have been reported, according to CHP, and an ambulance is responding.
