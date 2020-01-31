



— After a battle with brain cancer, a Nevada family’s 4-month-old baby girl just rang the bell to signify that she was cancer-free.

Lily Borden was born on Sept. 5, 2019, as a beautiful and seemingly healthy baby, her mother Shari Borden said on a GoFundMe page.

Shortly after birth is where everything started to go wrong.

“A nurse noticed some small clue that something was wrong. Lily wasn’t moving her limbs quite right,” the GoFundMe said. “She notified an orthopedic specialist who agreed something wasn’t right. They ordered an MRI and there it was—an ominous spot on her brain stem.”

Shari Borden said her baby girl’s breathing became compromised and she was placed on breathing and feeding tubes.

“No one had ever seen an MRI quite like this, so they consulted with UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland,” Shari Borden said. “Arrangements were made, and Lily and I were flown to Oakland on a medical transport plane.”

Just days later, an MRI showed that Lily’s tumor had grown in size and now extended from her brain stem down to her spinal cord just below her shoulders. A biopsy showed the tumor was a stage 3-4 malignant glioma.

Shari Borden said after the MRI the family learned of a new targeted chemotherapy that gave the family a beam of hope.

Lily started initial treatment on Oct. 2 — the targeted treatment did not begin until Oct. 23.

As of Nov. 13, Shari Borden shared the news that Lily’s tumor was completely gone. She said everyone in the hospital was in shock.

“They say it’s magic. I say it’s faith,” she said.

Lily was released home but still had follow up treatments scheduled in Oakland.

On Jan. 25, Lily rang the bell to signify that she is now cancer-free.